MARYLAND

Second death after cemetery shooting

A second man has died following a shooting at a Lansdowne cemetery on Wednesday, Baltimore County police said Friday.

Montrell Johnson, 25, of Northeast Baltimore, died of gunshot wounds at a hospital, said Officer Jen Peach, a county police spokeswoman.

Johnson and Maurice Brown Jr. were fatally injured when gunfire erupted Wednesday, as a funeral for 18-year-old Marcus Brown was about to begin at Mount Zion Cemetery, police said.

Marcus Brown had been shot in Baltimore on Aug. 15. Maurice Brown, 32, was Marcus Brown’s older brother.

It’s not clear what Johnson’s relationship to the Brown family may be, police said.

Police have not said what may have precipitated the shooting or how many suspects were involved.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

68-year-old Fairfax

jail inmate dies

A 68-year-old inmate at the Fairfax County jail has died, police said.

Haywood Summers had been in jail at the detention center since Sept. 4. Information about the cause of his arrest was not immediately available.

On Sept. 6, he was taken from the jail’s infirmary to a hospital for “additional medical attention,” Fairfax County police said in a statement. On Thursday, Summers had a “medical emergency” at the hospital, authorities said. He received cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he died at 6:03 p.m.

Police said initial findings show “no signs of foul play.” The death is under investigation by the police department and the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Schools to stock opioid overdose antidote

A Southwest Virginia school district plans to start stocking the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.

The Roanoke Times reported that Roanoke’s school board voted 6 to 0 this week in favor of providing the drug, often referred to by the brand name Narcan, in each school.

Access to naloxone across the country has expanded amid the nation’s ongoing opioid epidemic. The Virginia Department of Health says 1,227 people died of opioid overdoses last year, the highest total in state history.

— Associated Press