Maryland health officials said Tuesday that a second Maryland resident was found to have measles this month.

Maryland’s Department of Health earlier this month reported a case of measles, saying anyone who might have been at an office building at 4000 Old Court Rd. in Pikes­ville between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 2 may have been exposed.

On Tuesday, the health department said in a statement that a second case was confirmed in a Maryland resident who is a “household contact” of the first person infected.

Both contracted the illness outside Maryland, according to the statement, and there is no evidence of further spread of the disease in the state.

The first symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose and coughing, the statement said, and can appear up to 14 days after exposure, with a rash occurring up to four days after other symptoms.

Officials said anyone in need of a measles vaccine should contact their health-care provider or visit the health department’s website.

The cases in Maryland residents were reported as 90 new cases were cited in the second week of April nationwide.

