THE DISTRICT

Second arrest made

in armed kidnapping

A second person has been arrested and charged in a case in which a man was robbed this summer when he got into a car along the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. July 14 near 13th and U streets NW, according to D.C. police. A man willingly got into a car and was then assaulted with a gun and robbed by two people who were inside the vehicle.

The man had thought the car was with a ride-hailing service. But the robbers drove the man to several ATM locations and withdrew money. Eventually, police said, the man was able to get away in Maryland.

In September, D.C. police arrested and charged Jesse Nunn, 22, of Southeast Washington; this week, they arrested and charged Imani Plummer Nunn, 21, of no fixed address.

It was not immediately clear whether the two people charged were also believed to be involved in similar robberies that happened this summer in Northwest Washington. Both people face charges of armed kidnapping, according to police. It was not immediately known if they had lawyers.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Charge made in killing possibly tied to gangs

A District man has been charged in a second homicide that police say was connected to neighborhood gang disputes.

Derick B. Turner, 27, of Southeast Washington was charged in the Jan. 7, 2017, fatal shooting of Devin Hall, 23, who was killed in the 3500 block of Sixth Street SE. Turner was already in D.C. jail, charged with another homicide — the March 1 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Andrew McPhatter.

Turner is charged with first-degree murder while armed in the new case and was expected to make his first appearance in the Hall charges in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday.

Authorities are also looking at whether a former civilian police employee, 40-year-old Ronnika Jennings, helped provide information from police records to Turner that enabled him to kill Hall.

According to court charging documents, authorities are looking at more than a dozen shootings attributed to street battles because of disputes involving Turner.

MARYLAND

Man's body found

in burning house

Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning house.

Police identified the man as 69-year-old Richard Michael Bauer.

Police said the fire happened around noon on Wednesday at a home in the 19200 block of Cross Ridge Drive in Germantown.

The man’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore, and an autopsy will be done.

— Dana Hedgpeth