WAYNESBORO, Va. — A bald eagle has been euthanized at a Virginia wildlife center after it became tangled in fishing line, the second time in a week that a raptor had to be put down after getting stuck.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia says on its webpage that the bald eagle fell from a tree and was admitted on July 14. An examination showed the eagle had maggots and fishing line around his left wing. A three-pronged fish hook was lodged in the edge of one of the bird’s wings. Because of its condition, the eagle was put down.

An osprey from Virginia Beach was euthanized on July 7 after becoming entangled in fishing line.

Outreach director Amanda Nicholson says the center had nearly two dozen animals admitted last year because of entanglement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.