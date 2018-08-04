THE DISTRICT

Second suspect charged in shooting

Police on Thursday arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting in June of a 43-year-old man who was killed in a convenience store parking lot in Northeast Washington.

Dearren Robert Dawkins, 21, of Southeast Washington, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police had previously arrested a 16-year-old in the case.

The shooting occurred about 12:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood. The victim was identified as Larry Darnell Harrell, 43, of Northeast.

An arrest affidavit filed after the 16-year-old was charged says the suspects and another man were in the parking lot of the Circle 7 Express store looking to rob people of money and synthetic marijuana.

Police said the suspects stopped Harrell at gunpoint and patted him down. Finding nothing, police said they freed Harrell and confronted another man, whom they robbed.

Minutes later, police said the two alleged robbers fired on Harrell, who was hiding behind a trash can, suspecting that he had a gun. Harrell was struck in the head and died at the scene.

The 16-year-old suspect, Titus Iracks, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder. He has a court hearing Sept. 28.

— Peter Hermann

Man stabbed on Benning Road NE;

A man was stabbed Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE, D.C. police said.

The victim was conscious and breathing, said police department spokeswoman Brianna Jordan. He was expected to survive, authorities said.

Police were seeking a suspect in the crime, which happened at 10:22 a.m.

With Saturday’s stabbing, 2,412 violent crimes have occurred in the District this year. That is about 7 percent fewer than this time last year.

— Reis Thebault

Mechanic burned in fire at gas station

A mechanic suffered serious burns in a fire at a Southeast gas station Saturday, officials said.

About 50 firefighters responded to a gas station on the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 11:46 a.m., said Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the D.C. Fire Department.

The fire broke out as the mechanic was emptying a vehicle’s gas tank into a bucket. As a floodlight he was using slipped, it came into contact with the bucket of gasoline, sparking the fire, Maggiolo said.

The mechanic was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also transported to a hospital for heat-related reasons, according to D.C. fire officials.

Maggiolo said the gas station suffered “significant damage,” with its two repair bays almost gutted.

— Teo Armus