Second teen arrested in assault at hotel

A 15-year-old girl was the second teenager arrested after surveillance video showed a group stomping a man outside the Washington Hilton hotel near Dupont Circle last month, D.C. police said.

On July 14, a group of up to 14 young people attacked a man at around 1 a.m. at the hotel in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The man, from Newport News, Va., suffered head injuries and a swollen left eye.

On July 26, police said a 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault in the attack. His name was not released, and court documents are sealed.

On Monday, police said a 15-year-old girl was charged with simple assault in the attack. Her name was not released.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man dies in 'isolated' shooting, police say

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Hyattsville.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Burlington Road at 3:37 a.m. Thursday for reported gunshots, said acting Lt. Zach Nemser of the Hyattsville police. Officers found a man in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Nemser said.

Nemser said the shooting appears to be an “isolated incident.” Police have had many calls for service related to suspected drug dealing in the block where the shooting occurred, including a recent shooting and armed robbery, Nemser said.

Prince George’s County homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

— Lynh Bui

