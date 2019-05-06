BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Council has unanimously elected Brandon Scott as its president.

The 14-0 vote on Monday gave the 35-year-old Scott the position over Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton. The job came open last week with the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The Baltimore Sun reports the presidency needed to be filled because Democrat Bernard C. “Jack” Young moved up to mayor last Thursday. Young is mayor for the remainder of Pugh’s term but has said he will seek reelection next year to the job of council president.

Scott will serve as council president until December 2020. His role will be to control committee assignments and the council’s legislative agenda. He will receive the president’s salary of $122,000 a year.

Middleton will continue to serve as vice president.

