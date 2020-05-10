Police said Sunday that their names are not being released pending notification of next of kin. They are from Elkton, Maryland.
Police identified the shooter Sunday as 29-year-old Sheldon Francis of Middletown. Police say Francis exchanged fire with officers who responded to the shooting and was found dead several hours later Friday in nearby woods. Police say it still remains unclear whether Francis shot himself or was wounded in the exchange of gunfire with officers.
The investigation is ongoing.
