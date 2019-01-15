THE DISTRICT

Police: Gun, drugs and child found in car

A 33-year-old man from Maryland was arrested Monday night after a uniformed Secret Service officer found a gun and drugs in a vehicle in downtown Washington, according to D.C. police.

A police report indicated that the officer found a 9mm Hi-Point Luger pistol in a bag “within arms reach” of a child in the back seat. Police also said they found some marijuana.

Dontae McDonald, of Greenbelt, was charged with several crimes, including carrying a handgun without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and cruelty to children.

The incident occurred about 7:20 p.m. at 13th and L streets NW. Secret Service officers in uniform and driving marked police cars patrol an area around the White House and can make traffic stops and intercede in other crimes.

McDonald was arrested about eight blocks from the White House. A police spokesman said the case appeared to have evolved from a routine traffic stop.

A passenger was allowed to drive the vehicle and the child home.

— Peter Hermann

Man is critically wounded in shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just off New York Avenue in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at Tyler House in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, near the Sursum Corda public housing complex and across the street from the Truxton Circle neighborhood. It is also near NoMa, the upscale shopping and living area near Union Station.

Police said the victim was unconscious at the scene. Authorities said a suspected gunman was seen running through a parking lot after the shooting. Police closed M Street between 1st and North Capitol streets.

The area around Tyler House has been known for violence. In 2013, 13 people were struck in a drive-by shooting there. The area of North Capitol Street near New York Avenue has also been a trouble spot, even as New York Avenue serves as one of the major commuter routes in and out of the city.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Woman killed in Alexandria identified

Authorities have identified a 35-year-old woman who was killed in Alexandria’s first homicide this year.

The incident happened just before midnight on Friday in the unit block of South Van Dorn Street, according to Alexandria police.

When police arrived, they found the victim, Somaya Hussein Ahmed of Alexandria. Police did not say how she was killed.

Police said they arrested and charged Daniel Kankam, 44, of Alexandria with murder in her death. Officials also said the two knew each other.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 703-746-6751.

Last year, four homicides occurred in Alexandria, according to tracking by The Washington Post.

— Dana Hedgpeth