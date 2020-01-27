By Associated Press January 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM ESTLYNCHBURG, Va. — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University in May, the school announced on Monday.University president Jerry Falwell made the announcement of Pompeo’s address to the Class of 2020, scheduled for May 9.Pompeo, the former director of the CIA, succeeded Rex Tillerson as secretary of state in 2018. Prior to working in the Trump administration, he was a congressman from Kansas.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy