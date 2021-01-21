D.C’s homeland security director, Chris Rodriguez, added that the city is working with the U.S. Secret Service and the Biden administration to evaluate security tactics and strategies, such as whether all joint sessions of Congress should be designated National Special Security Events.

AD

Much of the armed encampment in downtown Washington, however, will be gone by the end of Sunday. Bowser said National Guards members from out of town will leave the city in waves beginning Thursday. The U.S. Secret Service announced that the National Special Security Event, which allows for intensified public safety measures, ended at noon Thursday.

AD

Crews began removing barriers and fencing on major streets starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a process that city officials expect to take about 36 hours. By Thursday morning, nine of the 13 closed Metro stations were open, and the National Park Service had reopened the Lincoln Memorial and walkways along the Reflecting Pool.

Mike Litterst, spokesman for the Park Service, said the rest of the Mall will reopen in sections as areas are cleared and determined safe. He said the grounds should be open by Monday, when the last of the Biden team’s permits expire.

AD

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has also begun removing the nearly 200,000 flags and 56 pillars of light that covered the Mall up to 13th Street on Wednesday. The displays remain closed to the public but are visible from other reopened parts of the Mall.

AD

Bowser said she wished that the displays would remain through the weekend so more D.C. residents could see them but that they will probably be dismantled by the weekend.

District leaders hope the rolling reopenings will mark a new beginning for the city and encourage people to return to downtown, where businesses already gutted by the pandemic experienced even more crippling losses since the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee urged business owners to take down plywood from their storefronts, saying Thursday that “as we break down these barriers, these fences, the cinder block barriers, we are asking that everyone just join in with us to include the business community in removing some of these boards.”

AD

The city’s ban on indoor dining lifts Friday, when restaurants will be able to return to 25 percent indoor capacity.

Regional focus on rebounding from compounding public health and safety crises follows a relatively quiet Inauguration Day, which officials widely consider to be a success following the calamity at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The D.C. mayor’s office said police in the District and federal law enforcement agencies made 16 arrests from Saturday through the inauguration on Wednesday.

AD

At least seven of those arrests involved illegal firearms, and one was a person who reportedly impersonated a police officer while at a checkpoint near the Capitol.

AD

Authorities have said one of the people arrested was from Virginia and had pulled up to a checkpoint Saturday with a firearm and more than 500 rounds of ammunition. The man said he was working for a private security company and had forgotten he had the firearm in his vehicle. He denied having more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

Another man was arrested Sunday near Union Station and the Capitol after police said a member of the National Guard noticed a flag flying from his vehicle noting “lll percent,” an extremist group. Police said the man had a holstered handgun and ammunition in his vehicle.

Police responded to numerous reports of suspicious packages or vehicles, and three bomb threats — eight of them on Inauguration Day. One of the bomb threats was reported at the U.S. Supreme Court shortly before 10 a.m. Police said all the reports were unfounded.

In addition, authorities said nine people were taken to hospitals with injuries or illnesses since Saturday, seven of them on Wednesday.