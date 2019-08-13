THE DISTRICT

Security guards fired

at man in SE, police say

Two security guards shot at a man Monday at an apartment complex in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, a D.C. police spokesman said.

About two hours later, a man walked into a hospital with a graze wound. Police said they are trying to determine whether that man was the person at the apartment complex.

The incident occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Barnaby Street SE. Police did not say why the guards fired. The guards were put on administrative leave; the investigation is being led by D.C. police.

The guards known as special police officers are licensed by the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, in conjunction with police. Some special police officers are licensed to carry firearms and make arrests limited to the geographic area to which they are assigned.

Police declined to identify the guards. A spokesman for the regulatory affairs office, Jonathan Khul, said he needed the names of the guards to provide information about where they were assigned or which entity employed them.

— Peter Hermann

Shooting at apartment

leaves SE man dead

A man was fatally shot Monday night near the Barry Farm neighborhood in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Devin Dwayne Smith, 20, of Southeast died at a hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE at an apartment complex near Suitland Parkway.

— Peter Hermann

Police make arrest

in killing of Md. man

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting of a Maryland man that occurred this month near the Eckington neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to a statement from the department.

Police said they charged Meisha Hines, 23, of Northeast with first-degree murder while armed.

The shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, near O Street and just north of New York Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Wendell Youngblood, 46, of Baltimore.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Va. man guilty

in license scheme

A Virginia man faces up to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to collecting cash from undocumented immigrants to help them obtain fraudulent driver’s licenses, according to federal prosecutors.

Warner Antonio Portillo, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to produce and transfer Maryland driver’s licenses without legal authority, according to a statement from the office of the U.S. attorney in Maryland.

From July 2015 to March 2016, Portillo conspired with two Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration employees to help those who paid him between $800 and $5,000 obtain phony licenses, federal prosecutors said.

Those who paid Portillo were undocumented immigrants or others who were unable to obtain driver’s licenses legally, prosecutors said.

Portillo drove applicants to the licensing agency in Largo and directed them to the two employees involved in the scheme.

Those employees then produced the licenses using fraudulent documentation and received $500 and $1,000 in bribes for each of the approximately 276 fraudulent licenses issued, prosecutors said.

Portillo is scheduled for sentencing in December and will be required to pay a penalty of $276,000 as part of his plea agreement.

An attorney for Portillo could not be reached.

— Lynh Bui

