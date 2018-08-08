ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jerome Segal, who lost his Maryland U.S. Senate primary bid, has filed signatures with the state elections board to form a new political party.

Segal announced he submitted 19,500 signatures this week to establish a new Bread and Roses party, which he describes as a new socialist party.

The elections board has 20 days to verify the signatures. Segal would need to have 10,000 verified signatures to form the new party.

Segal would not be able to run in this year’s U.S. Senate race as a new party nominee, because he ran in the Democratic primary.

He hopes to host a slate of candidates in 2020.

