One of the squatters, Tessa Mona Modiri (who calls herself a “noncitizen national”), filed a complaint in early June alleging the homeowner and her mortgage company are fraudulently using a third-party real estate agency to short-sell the property. A short sale, which is legal under a process specified in state law, is when a bank allows an owner to sell a residence for less than the person owes on the home’s mortgage.