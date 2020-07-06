Sens. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said in a news release that the number now stands at 11 million.
The Driving for Opportunity Act, which they co-sponsored, would offer $20 million per year from 2021 to 2025 to states that repeal laws allowing license suspension for unpaid fines and fees. It would also stop the practice of reducing highway funding to states that refuse to suspend licenses for drug offenses.
In a statement, Coons said a revoked driver’s license “can make it nearly impossible” for people “to hold down a job and therefore pay back their debts,” especially as covid-19 cases increase.
“The Driving for Opportunity Act would end this practice that traps our most vulnerable populations in a cycle of debt while lifting an unnecessary and counterproductive responsibility from our police departments at a time when they are already carrying too heavy a burden,” Coons said.
Advocates of the law said 42 states and the District suspend licenses over unpaid fines and fees, while some have already eliminated driver’s license suspensions because of debt. Virginia, for example, ended the practice in 2019, as did Maryland in May.
Wicker said Mississippi banned the practice in 2018.
“Suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid fines and fees is a counterproductive penalty for Americans who need a car to earn a living and take care of their family,” he said in a statement.
Priya Sarathy Jones, national campaign director at the Fines and Fees Justice Center, said in a statement that “taking away people’s licenses simply for driving-while-broke is bad for the economy, bad for public safety, and disastrous for so many families.”
“Policymakers must take urgent action to stop this cycle of poverty and punishment that’s fueling mass criminalization, economic inequality and racial injustice,” she added.