Both Christie and Clements were nominated by President Donald Trump.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission is an independent branch of state government with a wide range of responsibilities, including the regulation of public utilities, insurance and railroads. The three commissioners, elected by the General Assembly for six-year terms, oversee the work of hundreds of staff.
Earlier this year, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Jehmal Hudson as a commissioner after lawmakers in the state Senate said they were unable to reach an agreement on a nominee.
Christie was first elected to the commission in 2004. A White House news release called him one of the nation’s longest-serving state utility regulators.
