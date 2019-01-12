NORFOLK, Va. — A jail serving five Virginia cities has settled a lawsuit filed by a former personnel worker alleging she was wrongly forced from her job for how she handled a sexual harassment investigation.

Hampton Roads Regional Jail Superintendent David Hackworth confirmed a “mutually agreeable settlement” had been reached related to the federal lawsuit filed by ex-human resources director Kathryn Crocker last February. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports the settlement terms are confidential.

Crocker’s lawsuit accused then-Assistant Superintendent Linda Bryant of wrongfully forcing her to resign in 2016. The lawsuit alleged Bryant told her she had mishandled the investigation in which a female officer claimed a lieutenant forced her to have sex with him. An attorney for Crocker declined comment.

The jail is used by Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

