“For most of my life I never used my feeding tube in public,” she writes in that skateboard park post. “Partially because the world isn’t accessible for gravity bags . . . but mostly because I get stared at constantly for my face I didn’t need another thing for people to stare at. But, bump that. If I’m hungry and need to eat then I’m gonna eat. . . . Life is way too short not to do basic things like eating because you’re worried about stares or haters (or skaters).”