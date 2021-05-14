The department posted on its Twitter page that several vehicles and structures were involved, and the newspaper reported that there was a fire in the street. The fire department also said Baltimore Gas & Electric was summoned to the scene and that utility crews were working to shut off gas to the area.
Armacost said at least one person was critically injured and taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.
Firefighters responded around 3:49 p.m., the department said in a tweet. About an hour later, they were still battling the blaze, which involved powerlines.
The Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association said homes in the area were being evacuated.