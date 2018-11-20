Delays affected the Metro system and service on MARC lines as well on Monday night, but obstacles were overcome, and service was restored. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Thanksgiving week is a week for travel, and on Monday evening, Washington’s transit network showed its resilience, surmounting three different obstacles to keep the trains running. These included fire, and a deer and a trespasser on train tracks.

Although official information on what happened to the deer was not immediately available, and the animal’s fate seemed unlikely to be a pleasant one, overall the region’s transportation system seemed to fare fairly well under the stress of the incidents.

In the first incident, the Maryland commuter rail system said trouble just outside Union Station was delaying traffic both into and out of the terminal.

It turned out that a man was reported on the tracks near Second Street NE, between H and I Streets.

A man was found on the track bed, near a switch, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS department. The department was summoned to the scene, to make certain that the man had not suffered any injury as a result of entanglement in the switch.

While rescue personnel were on the tracks, service was suspended, according to MARC, the rail commuter line.

“Please be advised that all train traffic in and out of Washington Union Station is currently on hold due to police and EMS activity,” MARC tweeted around 6 p.m.

ut there was good news. The man had been neither injured nor trapped by the switch, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department.

Rescue personnel left. It was not immediately clear how the man would be dealt with, but trains were free to resume service, according to available accounts.

Meanwhile, a relatively short distance to the west , a small smoldering trash fire was reported along a pocket track at the Mount Vernon Square Metrorail station in Northwest Washington. .

Fires on or near the tracks have been one of the more disruptive problems confronted by Metro.

The system said about 9:30 p.m. that service was suspended due to a track problem and fire department activity. Metro said shuttle buses were being summoned, and passengers were also advised to consider taking buses that ran along the Green/Yellow Line route.

But within an hour it appeared that the problem had been resolved.

Firefighters quickly quelled what was left of the fire, authorities said. The fire department reported neither smoke nor injury.

Within the same period of about an hour in which the service suspension was announced, Metro notified riders that service had been restored.

One more transit obstacle overcome. But another awaited. That involved the deer.

About 9 p.m. a Green Line train struck a deer at the Prince George’s Plaza station. Metro said it was alternating trains in both directions on a single track between Prince George’s Plaza and College Park.

No passengers were injured and delays were minor, Metro said. Some delays extended to the Yellow Line. But Metro said normal service had resumed.

Deer sometimes enter the system by leaping over the fences that flank outdoor tracks. They occasionally go into the stations.