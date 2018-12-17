Sanitary sewers overflowed over the rainy weekend at two places in Prince George’s County, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing into or toward creeks, according to utility officials.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, the water and sewer utility for Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties said an estimated 690,000 gallons of diluted wastewater entered a drainage ditch leading to Broad Creek in the Fort Washington area.

WSSC said the overflow began about 10:25 p.m. Saturday and continued until about 3:10 a.m. Sunday. The Broad Creek Wastewater Pumping Station, where the overflow occurred remained in operation, the WSSC said.

However, it said, the station’s pumping capacity was overwhelmed by the rain. WSSC said it took steps to mitigate the situation, but it was unclear how much untreated wastewater reached the creek and the Potomac River.

The other overflow incident occurred near the Piscataway Water Resource Recovery Facility on Farmington Road in the Accokeek area, the WSSC said.

It began Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. and continued for more than 24 hours, until about 10:40 a.m. Sunday. It resumed about 1:30 p.m. It was not clear when or if it stopped.

The wastewater flowed into Piscataway Creek, the utility said. The amount involved was not immediately available. Piscataway Creek also flows into the Potomac.

WSSC emphasized that drinking water systems are separate from its sewer systems.

Overflows often occur after heavy rains in areas where the same sewer carries both sanitary sewage and storm water.