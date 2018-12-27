NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has closed shellfish harvesting for a portion of a river where a raw sewage spill has impacted water quality.

The Daily Press reports the closure in the James River off the shore of Newport News and south of the James River Bridge went into effect Wednesday, and will be in place 17. Fish and crabs are not impacted by the closure, but bivalve mollusks like oysters and clams are.

The Department of Health says bivalves are more prone to bacteria and viruses, and are more often eaten raw.

Department spokesman Larry Hill said he couldn’t provide details about the spill.

Another shellfish harvesting closure was put in place on Dec. 21, extending from the Back River. Hill says the closures are caused by different spills.

