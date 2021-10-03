Mom resisted the urge to dress her two sons as Little Lord Fauntleroys — off the rack at the boys department was fine — but I still remember one thing she made for me. I was cast as a young George Washington in a school play. She found a pattern and made my costume: a blue swallowtail coat with cream-colored lapels and cuffs, trimmed in brocade and accented with gold buttons. I cannot tell a lie: When I put on that coat, I was the father of our country.