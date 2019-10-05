DULLES, VA - The hallways are jammed at the United wing of Dulles International Airport August 07, 2019 in Dulles, VA. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Presumably, Molly Jean enjoyed a decent return flight home to the U.S. last week on her Lufthansa flight. The German airline was just ranked as Europe’s best airline by one leading aviation research firm.

But, maybe Lufthansa is not the greatest for cats?

On Friday, Jean went on Facebook reporting that she’d just returned home after four years of being “stationed” in Germany “only to lose my cat, Milo, at Dulles airport, D.C., somewhere during transport between the gate and baggage claim.” People on Twitter have taken up her cause with the hashtag, #miloismissing, and, of course, cat emojis, and obviously, photos of Milo, a white-and-black cat with green eyes and a reddish nose.

The Post could not immediately reach Jean.

A Dulles Airport spokeswoman said Saturday that airport officials were in touch with Jean and are “working to try and find the cat.” A Lufthansa social media team member on Twitter told the Post that the airline is “handling this situation with the highest priority.”

In her Facebook post, Jean praised Dulles’ and Lufthansa’s efforts. “If you know me even casually, you know how much [I] love my little guy,” she wrote. “But it breaks my heart that I can’t help look for him since he’s probably hiding near the tarmac.”