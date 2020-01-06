“He wore those dog tags as a POW in Germany,” Barbara said. “There’s not really a monetary value. It’s just the sentimental value.”

AD

Barbara, 69, is a retired bookkeeper and firefighter who lives in Leonardtown in Southern Maryland. For close to 30 years, she’s had a Christmas Eve tradition: She drives to Arlington and visits the grave of her baby sister Janet. Janet lived barely a day after her birth in 1956 and is buried at Arlington. The expectation was that their Army veteran father, Paul C. Kirchner, would eventually be buried there.

AD

In the end, he wasn’t. Paul is buried in Florida, where he died of a brain tumor in 1976 at age 54. His VA doctors told the family the tumor might have been the result of beatings he’d sustained at Stalag X-C, where Paul was imprisoned after being captured by the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge.

It became Barbara’s practice to drive to Arlington every Dec. 24, get a pass so she could park near Section 18, drape her father’s dog tags atop her sister’s headstone and take a photo.

AD

On Christmas Eve, she and her husband, Mike, did just that, going afterward to the Tomb of the Unknowns and then to John F. Kennedy’s grave.

“We started driving out, and I said, ‘Mike, where’s the dog tags?’ ” Barbara said.

They traced their steps to no avail.

Said Barbara: “I was hysterical in a quiet way.”

Since then, Barbara has been back to Arlington four times. She estimates she’s walked 22 miles, covering and recovering the ground, especially the area around Janet’s grave: 555-J in Section 18, 39 rows back from McPherson Drive, to the right of the Argonne Cross Memorial.

AD

“The problem is the dog tags are so old and tarnished, they blend in with the grass,” she said.

AD

Barbara consulted a psychic who said she was receiving a feeling that the dog tags were no longer on the ground and had “something to do with white.” Barbara took that to mean maybe someone had found them and draped them over a marble headstone.

The graves are adorned with wreaths, and Barbara thinks if the tags are tangled up in one, they’d be hard to find. She’s contacted Wreaths Across America to ask that their volunteers keep an eye out for the tags when the wreaths are removed on Jan. 11.

The Arlington maintenance crews are on the lookout, too. Barbara put a note on Facebook that’s been shared more than 3,500 times. A few veterans have contacted her to tell her they’ve looked.

AD

“I can’t believe all these strangers have been there looking,” she said. “It makes my heart feel good.”

Despite the loss, something else makes Barbara feel good. “If I had to lose them, I couldn’t think of a better place,” she said. “If I never find them, a piece of him is at that cemetery forever.”

Merry Ticketmas!

A little before midnight on Christmas Eve, Ed Fox was visited by the Grinch. Ed awoke on Christmas morning to see a ticket on the Ford Fusion he’d parked outside his house in Northwest Washington.

AD

The reason? According to the ticket written at 11:13 p.m., his car had “Obstructed tags.”

Well, make that obstructed tag, singular. Ed had hung a wreath from the grill of his car, and it was obscuring the first and last few numbers of the front license plate.

His present from the District was a directive to give them a present: $50.

Wrote Ed: “Now I can understand the concerns of the authorities if someone deliberately conceals their tags to avoid detection or identification. However, this seems to me to be capital punishment for jaywalking.”

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.

AD