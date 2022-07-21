Sheriff: Deputy shot man charging officers with knife

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Maryland sheriff’s deputy working on a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot a man Wednesday after officials said the man charged at officers while armed with a large knife.
The man was fatally injured and a second man who was hit was treated at a hospital, the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.
The deputy who fired was working as part of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, run by the U.S. Marshals Service, which does not equip its officers with body-worn cameras, Popkin said.
Since the deputy is a deputized federal officer as a member of the task force, the FBI will investigate the shooting, according to Popkin and an FBI spokeswoman. The IID said it will conduct its own investigation.