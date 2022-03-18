The man was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he is in stable condition, Jenkins said. The deputy was not injured.
Deputies recovered a handgun on scene, officials said.
The sheriff’s office will investigate the shooting, after Jenkins said the Maryland Office of the Attorney General declined to.
From radio traffic during the foot pursuit, it was clear that the man fired at the deputy first, Jenkins said.
“However, keep in mind the investigation is early; there’s a lot to be learned yet,” he said.
The deputy’s team hasn’t been outfitted with cameras yet and there is no body cam footage of the incident.