Online court records do not list an attorney for McPartlin, who is being held without bond.
McPartlin has worked at the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years. In 2016, he fatally shot a hospital patient who was having a mental episode and wielding a metal sign post outside Inova Fairfax Hospital.
He was also part of a team of deputies in 2015 that used multiple shots from a stun gun to restrain another mentally ill inmate. Natasha McKenna died after receiving four Taser shots during a 15-minute struggle.
The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, referring questions to Fairfax City Police.
