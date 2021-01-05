As two deputies responded to take the man into custody, the suspect began to struggle with them, pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking one deputy and the two store employees, authorities said.
The suspect was also shot but fled in a stolen vehicle, authorities said. He was later taken into custody by Fairfax County police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Authorities said charges are pending. They did not release the suspect’s name.
