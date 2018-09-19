“Family Circle,” a 1991 sculpture in Adams Morgan by Herbert House, was vandalized in 2017 and fixed by the artist in 2018. (Herbert House/Herbert House)

Columnist

It’s hard for me to understand why someone would vandalize a piece of public art. Okay, maybe a statue of Saddam Hussein, but a joyous sculpture celebrating family and created by a hometown artist?

And yet last year someone wrenched or cut or somehow removed two of the four figures in “Family Circle,” a group of dancing metal people installed in 1991 at 18th and Harvard streets NW. The cool thing about the silvery figures is that artist Herbert House created them in his signature style: by cutting and welding car bumpers.

[Who made the shiny car-bumper sculpture in an Adams Morgan park?]

But this story has a happy ending. After I made the District’s Commission on the Arts and Humanities aware of the vandalism, the office leaped into action. They found the money to restore the sculpture and they contacted House, who now lives in Chicago.

“I had to remember how to do it,” House told me. He left the art world behind and has been working as a union carpenter. It had been 10 years since he’d made a new sculpture.

In March, he visited “Family Circle” and took measurements.



Sculptor Herbert House, who no longer works as an artist, found chrome car bumpers in Chicago that he used to create new figures. (Courtesy of Herbert House)

“I had to go shopping for bumpers,” he said. “There’s not a lot out there, unless you’re using them to restore cars.”

House went back to Chicago and found a yard — Torrence Auto Wrecking — that had chrome bumpers. He rented studio space and got to work.

The two new figures were shipped to Washington, and on Aug. 20 House installed them with help from Federal City Iron.

Said House, “It was like riding a bicycle.”

Remember the Alamo



Barbara Stevens, left, and Sarah Hardy cut a Texas-shaped cake at the Sept. 12 dedication of a plaque honoring the Texas navy, at the U.S. Navy Memorial. Stevens is president general of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Hardy is president of the group’s Elisabet Ney Chapter in Washington. (John Kelly/The Washington Ppst)

A different sort of memorial was unveiled last week on a wall inside the U.S. Navy Memorial’s visitor center. It’s a plaque honoring Memucan Hunt, who in 1839 was secretary of the Texas navy.

Who even knew that Texas once had a navy? Well, the members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, who were the driving force behind the plaque. From 1836 to 1845, Texas was independent, its citizens known as “Texians.”

Though the Texas navy had some rough times — one of its ships was repossessed, another sank in a storm — no less a figure than Teddy Roosevelt was fascinated by its history.

[When Texas was a country, it sent its diplomats to D.C.]

Besides being secretary of the navy, Hunt served as the country’s diplomatic representative to the United States. Similar diplomats served in London and Paris. And though the Texas navy plaque is nice, what the Texas Daughters really want is a D.C. marker celebrating its legations.

There was no grand embassy building, but rather more than a half-dozen hotels and boardinghouses where the Texas diplomats lived while lobbying for their nascent country. They hoped to forge business ties, since the nation’s finances were in poor shape after the defeat of Mexico.

For the past several years, Kitty Mellen Hoeck, a Daughters of the Republic of Texas member who lives in Woodbridge, Va., has identified eight locations used by Texas diplomats between 1837 and 1845, when Texas became a state. Most were right around where the Newseum and National Archives stand today.

Two Texas congressmen — Republicans John Abney Culberson and Ted Poe — have introduced legislation to get a plaque on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Why should Texas get a marker in such a prime location?

“Because Texas was a sovereign nation,” said Sarah Hardy, president of the local chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. “There’s not many states that have that.”

Rotary club

In Washington, helicopters are as common as mosquitoes. Many are military birds, ferrying important passengers.

But in all of my years craning my head to watch them go by, I’d never seen what I saw on my Wednesday morning commute. About 9 a.m., a pair of large helicopters — Sea Kings, I think, the kind that carry the president — were going round and round above a point centered at 16th Street and Florida Avenue NW.

Back and forth they went, for at least 20 minutes.

I asked the Pentagon’s press office what they were doing. Not a ceremonial flyover, came the answer. But beyond that, they weren’t really sure.

Whatever those copters were doing, making lazy circles in the sky sure looked like fun.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.