NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. guided-missile destroyer that targeted chemical weapons facilities in Syria is returning to its home port in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the USS Laboon is scheduled to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. The ship with a crew of more than 300 sailors left in February.

The Laboon fired seven Tomahawk missiles from the Red Sea in April as part of an effort to stop President Bashir Assad from using chemical weapons against his own people.

The coordinated attack involved other U.S. vessels, as well as with French and British forces. The strikes targeted three facilities that supported Assad’s chemical weapons infrastructure.

The missile strike followed a suspected chemical attack in Douma, Syria, that killed 45 people and injured hundreds.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.