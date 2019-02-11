BALTIMORE — Officials at a Baltimore school where a hall monitor was shot and wounded last week say classes are being canceled to give staff time to organize student counseling.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore City Public Schools announced Sunday that Frederick Douglass High School will be closed to students Monday. It said the closure will give staff time to plan counseling and support for students.

City police have said 25-year-old Neil Davis entered the school Friday afternoon and shot a 56-year-old special education assistant who was serving as a hall monitor. Police say the shooting happened after some kind of argument.

Davis was charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting. Police say ballistics evidence at the scene led officials to charge Davis with first-degree murder in a fatal November shooting.

