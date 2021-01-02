By Steve ThompsoncloseSteve ThompsonAccountability reporter focusing on government and politics in Maryland, D.C. and VirginiaEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 2, 2021 at 11:57 p.m. UTCLoudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a non-fatal shooting at Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling, according to a tweet by the sheriff’s office around 5:30 p.m.A command post was set up, and residents were asked to avoid the area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDeputies were gathering in the area of the plaza’s Walmart Supercenter. A suspect fled in a vehicle, officials said.Early reports did not include further information. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy