THE DISTRICT

Man who was dropped off at hospital dies

Police are investigating the killing of a Northeast Washington man who was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Eric Weaver Jr., 30, was driven to Prince George’s Hospital Center on Wednesday morning and dropped off around 12:40 a.m., according to Prince George’s police.

Weaver died at the hospital. The person or people who dropped him off fled the area, police said.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and who dropped off Weaver, police said.

— Lynh Bui

MARYLAND

Driver killed in crash in Prince George's

One person was killed late Tuesday in a car crash in southern Prince George’s County, police said.

The two-car crash occurred about 10 p.m. on Brandywine Road in the Brandywine area, according to police. The crash occurred between Lee Acres Drive and Gibbons Church Road.

One of the drivers, Garfield Manning, 29, of Brandywine, died at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

In the area of the crash, Brandywine Road (Route 381) carries one lane of traffic in each direction through a relatively rural part of the county.

Investigators are working to determine how a first crash in a parking lot affected the later fatal collision on Brandywine.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Local jurisdictions sue makers of opioids

Five cities and counties in southwest Virginia have filed lawsuits against drugmakers, seeking compensation for the public-health fallout from the opioid-addiction crisis.

The cities of Bristol, Roanoke and Salem, along with Roanoke and Alleghany counties, are the most recent Virginia localities to file suit. Nearly 2,000 local governments across the country have filed similar lawsuits.

The lawsuits filed Wednesday come a day after OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the company’s controlling family agreed to pay $270 million to Oklahoma to settle allegations they helped create the opioid crisis with their aggressive marketing of the drug.

A Purdue spokeswoman did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the Virginia lawsuits Wednesday.

Federal statistics show that opioids were a factor in a record 48,000 related deaths across the United States in 2017.

— Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news