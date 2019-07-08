THE DISTRICT

Shootings leave 1 man dead and 4 injured

Four men were shot, one of them fatally, early Monday outside a convenience store in Southwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said Anfernee Vernon Walker, 22, of Southeast, died later Monday at a hospital. The other victims were being treated at hospitals.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SW, in the Bellevue neighborhood. A police report says as many as 25 shots were fired.

In an unrelated shooting Sunday night, police said a man was shot and wounded in the 1400 block of Girard Street NW, in Columbia Heights. The victim told police he believes he was shot by someone who sped by him on a bicycle about 11:30 p.m. The victim told police he heard the bicyclist say, “We hit the wrong guy.” Police described his injuries as not life threatening.

No arrests have been made in either case.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Passenger killed after car strikes 2 SUVs

A woman died after the car in which she was riding struck two SUVs in Beltsville.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Friday at Powder Mill Road and Beltsville Drive, according to Prince George’s County police. A Toyota Yaris going east on Powder Mill Road rear-ended an SUV, then hit a second SUV before stopping, police said.

The driver and all three passengers in the Yaris were taken to hospitals in critical condition. One passenger, Nina Carbone, 23, died of her injuries. The Yaris driver — whom police are still working to identify — has life-threatening injuries. The drivers and passengers of the SUVs involved did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Inmate dies of suspected overdose

Prison officials have confirmed that an inmate at a women’s prison died last week of a suspected drug overdose.

The state Department of Corrections said Monday that Ashley Janette Carr died July 1. Last month, suspected drug overdoses killed one inmate at the Haynesville Correctional Center and led to the hospitalization of seven others.

— Associated Press