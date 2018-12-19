NEW CASTLE, Va. — Police say a person opened fire outside an electrical cooperative in western Virginia, then shot himself after a high-speed pursuit in a neighboring county.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that a male subject opened fire outside the Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric Cooperative in New Castle in Craig County on Wednesday morning, then fled in a Dodge Charger. Police did not say whether anyone was hit in the incident reported as an active shooter.

When Botetourt County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the car, the driver fled, reaching speeds of 110 mph (177 kph). Police say the driver stopped, got out and shot himself. He was taken to a hospital, but police didn’t release his condition.

Police say no members of law enforcement engaged the driver and none were injured.

