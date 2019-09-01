THE DISTRICT

Shots reportedly fired by pair on moped

Gunshots were fired Saturday night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, possibly by two youths on a moped, D.C. police said. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck.

Police said they responded to a report that shots had been fired in the 1100 block of I Street SE.

They said they were looking for two suspects, described as male juveniles, riding a blue and black Revel moped.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Police probing fatal motorcycle incident

Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed part of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Maryland-D. C. line for three hours early Sunday.

The name of the motorcycle rider, an adult male, has not been released, Cpl. Nicholas Clayton said.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling south on the parkway around 3:45 a.m. when it crashed at Eastern Avenue. Police are investigating whether another vehicle was involved, Clayton said.

— Katherine Shaver

Man killed in car crash in Montgomery County

A man was killed Saturday in a single-car crash in Montgomery County, police said.

They said the crash occurred at Hawkesbury Lane at Randolph Road.

The site is between the Wheaton and Colesville areas of the county, about four miles north of the Capital Beltway.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Two die in motorcycle collision with SUV

A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed Saturday in a collision with an SUV in Gainesville.

Prince William County police said an investigation showed that James Edward Beach II, 41, was driving a motorcycle at a high speed shortly after 5 a.m. as he headed southbound on Lee Highway approaching Heathcote Boulevard.

As Beach headed into the intersection, he struck an SUV that was exiting the Interstate 66 west off-ramp to cross Lee Highway onto Heathcote.

Beach, of Gainesville, and his passenger, Shannon Nicole Meyer, 22, of Bristow, were thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

— Donna St. George

