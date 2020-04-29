“I just couldn’t imagine that,” she said. “How can I be a piano student without a piano?”

A harmonica player can go anywhere with her instrument. A violinist, too. A pianist, not so much.

Gong, a 28-year-old doctoral student from China, relied on access to the pianos in the school’s practice rooms to work on her skills. For more than a week after the stay-at-home order came down, she played on a roommate’s electric keyboard. Not the same at all. It was the longest she’d gone without laying her fingers upon a real piano since starting the instrument at age 6.

And then: the Great Steinway Piano Migration! On April 2, Gong and six other U-Md. music students received pianos, their delivery costs paid for by the Steinway Piano Gallery of Washington. Matthew Bachman, a U-Md. music alum and a manager at the Steinway store, helped arrange the transfer.

The Steinways — the university has 103 — were plucked from among those in the three dozen practice rooms in the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center on the College Park campus.

“We went in early and prepped all seven pianos,” said Aaron Muller, senior assistant director of production and operations for the music school. They chose upright pianos because those were deemed a likelier fit in student housing.

It is a joy to watch a skilled piano mover at work, and the guys from Lewis Piano Movers did not mess around. Clad in masks and gloves, they shifted the pianos onto dollies, rolled them into the elevator, then out to a waiting truck.

By the afternoon, all seven pianos had been delivered to their new homes, in places like Adelphi, Hyattsville and Gaithersburg.

“The study of performance is what these piano majors are doing,” Muller said. “There’s a weekly expectation of an in-person lesson, where you perform for your teacher. So, moving to online, you lose that in-person interaction a little bit.”

Students such as Gong now record themselves playing a piece, then send it to their professor. They also meet on Zoom to go over the finer points of their performances.

Gong lives in a Greenbelt townhouse with three roommates. One is majoring in electrical engineering, the other two in human-computer interaction.

“What is interesting is, my roommates are not musicians, so before it was delivered to my place, I worried about if I’m practicing four hours a day, will it bug them?” she said. “I checked with them and asked them about these things.

“They said, ‘No, it definitely will not bother us, because in these uncertain times, we need some background music.’ ”

The neighbors seem okay with it, too, Gong said.

Muller said that some Maryland students were able to borrow large percussion instruments. I hope their roommates are just as thrilled. Personally, I’d love to have a timpani in my house to add drama.

Of course, the lockdown has changed things for a lot of musicians.

“I’m a trumpet player,” Muller said. “I’ve been relegated to a practice mute for the better part of five weeks now.”

Gong is working on Alexander Scriabin’s 24 Preludes, Op. 11, written in the late 19th century by the Russian composer.

“Before the piano came to my place, I felt just a sense of uncertainty,” she said. “But after I got the piano, I can practice every day. It’s just taken my mind off the current situation. . . . Because I’m far away from my family, the piano gives me a sense of security.”

To prepare for the piano, Gong cleared a space in her bedroom. Is that too close, I asked.

No, Gong said. “I’m so happy. I can look at it every day when I open my eyes.”