They were people like her: curious, scientifically minded sorts living in a city full of research institutions that, because they were women, had no place for them.

“Eistophos” is Greek for “toward the light.” Since no one was going to hand these ladies a torch, they were going to pick one up themselves.

I was surprised to discover that Eistophos is still around, and on a Friday afternoon in November, I attended a monthly meeting.

The meeting was in a function room at Ingleside at King Farm, a retirement community in Rockville. There were about 20 women present, most on the far side of 60. Because retirees are typically the only people who can make a midday, workday meeting, Eistophos demographics skew old.

After a quick call to order — President Liane Rosenblatt, an anthropologist, used a 119-year-old gavel to get everyone’s attention — the meeting started the way it has from the very beginning, with several attendees describing scientific news they’d learned over the previous month.

One woman spoke about the theory that feeding seaweed to ruminants could help cut down on excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Another noted that researchers had been able to glean new information from old radar probes of Antarctica.

An Eistophos woman is the type who reads the Tuesday newspaper science pages and subscribes to scientific and medical journals. A pile of old Science and Science News magazines that had belonged to a recently deceased member were fanned out on a table, free for the taking.

The club’s bylaws state that every two years, each member must lecture on a scientific topic of her choosing. The topics are as varied as the women. Noted a history of the club printed in 1976: “The reports of our archaeologists and our anthropologists in their pursuits have always been of interest. The one that caused most comments for several meetings was Mrs. Stirling’s recipe for shrinking heads.”

Most topics have been less macabre.

“[The club] keeps your brain going,” said Phyllis Daen, a clinical psychologist and Eistophos member since 2011.

Such stimulation must have been especially important in the early days, when women weren’t encouraged to study science or work in scientific fields. When the club was founded, many Eistophos members were the wives of bigwigs at the Smithsonian or in government research labs. Later members got career boosts during World War II, when men were called away to fight.

Things may be better now, but even more recent members can recall the hard fight for a level playing field. A 2015 history of the club includes biographical sketches of longtime members, including Muriel Prouty, who earned a PhD in chemistry at Yale in the 1950s. After getting her doctorate, she stayed in New Haven to work at Olin Industries on a project involving polyethylene film. When Prouty discovered she was earning considerably less than her male colleagues with similar experience, she went to her boss to complain.

He replied that he’d hired Prouty as his contribution to civil rights. He added that the only way he was able to get approval to hire a woman was by pointing out that she wouldn’t have to be paid as much.

“He acted like he thought he should have gotten a medal for hiring me,” Prouty observed.

Like a lot of clubs, Eistophos wants new blood.

“Everybody is welcome, as long as they’re interested in science,” said Diana Hudson-Taylor, who, speaking of blood, did malaria research at NIH. (You can find information on the club’s activities at eistophos.org.)

At the November meeting, it was the turn of Mary Lindberg and Janet Wert Crampton to deliver their biennial lectures.

Wert Crampton is a geologist, and she donned a fluorescent safety vest and floppy hat before narrating a slide show on rock formations she has visited over the years, from striated road cuts in New England to boulder fields of the American Southwest.

“I’ve been in some wonderful gravel pits!” she exclaimed.

Lindberg, a ceramicist, recounted the life of Kate Crooks, a Canadian botanist born in 1833 who collected, pressed and categorized hundreds of species of flora. Of her specimens, only one remains.

Crooks died at 38, eight days after the birth of her third child.

“Think how much she contributed,” Lindberg said of Crooks, a woman ahead of her time.

