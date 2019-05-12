THE DISTRICT

Single arrest made in four crimes, police say

One man carried out a small-scale crime wave last week in the Foggy Bottom and Georgetown areas of Northwest Washington, stealing two cars and committing two armed robberies, according to the D.C. police.

They said an arrest was made.

In the first incident, on Tuesday, a car was taken in the 1000 block of 24th Street NW about 12:15 a.m.

The next day, police said, a business was robbed at gunpoint in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue about 11:15 p.m. The robber fled with cash from the register.

On Thursday, police said, a man confronted two people on the street in the 2500 block of K Street NW about 12:30 a.m. He took property from both at gunpoint, the police said.

On Friday, police said, the man took a car from the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW about 3:30 a.m.

Later that day, police said, Sadek Mohammed, 24, of Northeast Washington , was arrested on a warrant and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of car theft.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man charged in fatal home invasion attack

A woman found slain in her Columbia apartment earlier this month was attacked with a baseball bat by a burglar who broke into her home through an unlocked window, police said.

Wilson Orellana-Lemus, 22, of Columbia, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses in the killing of Amanda Nicole Harris, 36, Howard County police said Saturday.

Officers were called to Harris’s apartment on Spiral Cut on May 5, after family members asked authorities to check on her welfare, police said. When officers arrived, they found Harris dead and a man who lived in the home injured, police said.

The residents in the home didn’t know Orellana-Lemus, police said.

Both suffered from blunt-force injuries, police said. Harris was pronounced dead on the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Orellana-Lemus broke into the apartment through an unsecured window and attacked both residents with a baseball bat, police said.

The attack occurred between the night of May 4 and the morning of May 5, police said.

Orellana-Lemus was arrested Saturday morning and has also been charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and theft, police said. He is being held without bond in Howard County jail.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Orellana-Lemus in the case.

— Lynh Bui

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news