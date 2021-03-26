The coronavirus pandemic put an end to those visits, and an end to Singson’s life.

Singson died of pneumonia related to covid-19 at Sibley Memorial Hospital on Jan. 25, at age 68.

She didn’t tell Reyes about contracting the virus until she was at the hospital, Reyes said.

Reyes said she believes that Singson got the virus while working.

Singson was born in the Philippines on July 26, 1952. Her father died when she was 8 years old and her mother died when she was 10. Her oldest sister, Salvacion, raised Singson and her siblings, teaching them how to cook and to appreciate family and attending church, Reyes said.

Singson left the Philippines when she was 28 years old and moved to Northwest Washington in 1986.

She worked as a nanny and established a support group for Filipino nannies in D.C.called “Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko,” which basically means “I love my neighbor,” Reyes said. Later she worked as a resident manager and as a receptionist at the Lincoln Arms Apartments and the Broadmoor Co-op Apartments, respectively.

Reyes said she didn’t realize the impact Singson had on the residents of her buildings until after she died.

“When you pass the front desk, you know that you’re home, because Ana is right there sitting and taking care of you and asking you, ‘How was your day?,’ ” Reyes recalled the residents saying.

“She cared for the residents like they were her own,” Reyes said, noting that Singson would frequently visit and check on the older people in her buildings.

Singson was also an American Red Cross volunteer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Reyes said. She was interested in studying midwifery, but that didn’t pan out. Instead, she took Spanish and computer classes at the University of the District of Columbia.

Singson loved dancing to live bands and singing on her own karaoke machine, Reyes said. Her stereo was always on.

She loved photo shoots too, but only if the photographer captured her best angle and poses. She also loved traveling. She and her friends would rent a van and take day trips to New York City.

