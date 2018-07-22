A large sinkhole opened on a Montgomery County thoroughfare amid this weekend’s torrential rains, county fire officials said Sunday, causing traffic disruptions for motorists.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said in a tweet that authorities had stopped traffic in both directions on Father Hurley Boulevard between Middlebrook Road and Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown after the cavity opened. County officials advised drivers to find alternate routes and to expect slowdowns.

WTOP-FM, citing workers on the scene, said the collapse of a metal drainage pipe caused the sinkhole. The station said the replacement of the pipe could take several weeks.

County fire officials did not provide additional details Sunday afternoon on the sinkhole’s cause or a timeline for repairs.