Part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway north of Chain Bridge Road in Virginia was closed Friday evening after authorities found a sinkhole, authorities said.

- The northbound lanes were closed from Chain Bridge Road (Route 123) to Interstate 495, the National Park Service said.

The service said the shutdown began around 6:45 p.m. when a U.S. Park Police officer spotted a sinkhole. It was not clear how big it was or exactly where it was found.

However, the park service said the hole was in the same area of the parkway where a sinkhole developed in March, next to Dead Run.

The park service said the closing was to ensure safety. No accidents were reported, officials said.

They said the parkway would remain closed in the area involved while the road was assessed and repaired. Southbound lanes remained open, they said.