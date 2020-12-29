Just before the confrontation, Peters had struck several cars with his vehicle, then ran onto Interstate 95, naked and unarmed, during rush-hour traffic. The officer, who also was Black, pointed a stun gun at Peters, who then ran toward him, shouting and threatening to kill him. The officer deployed the stun gun, which appeared to have no effect, and then shot Peters with his service weapon.
Since her brother’s death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues. She lobbied for a law to dispatch mental health providers alongside police to help people in crisis situations. During a ceremonial signing of the law earlier this month, she blasted state lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam for what she called a “watered down, ineffective” law.
Blanding, 38, said the mission of the Liberation Party and her platform is “to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all.” She said issues she will focus on during her campaign include criminal justice, racial justice, education, housing and healthcare.
