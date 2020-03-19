Officers also conducted four search warrants at various locations within Richmond, resulting in the seizure of four firearms, magazines and ammunition, $1,500 in cash, and heroin, crack, and marijuana.
G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said the coordinated effort was focused on alleged gang members and drug traffickers who are accused of being responsible “for an outsized contribution to violence in Richmond communities.”
