THE DISTRICT

6-year-old boy among three shooting victims

A 6-year-old was shot in the hand in the District on Friday evening — one of three victims in three separate shootings in the city between Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to police.

The boy was in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue SE at 10:06 p.m. when a string of shots was fired, according to a police report of the incident. A witness told police she heard the boy scream in pain as shots were fired.

People at the scene transported the child, who was conscious and breathing, to a hospital. Police recovered 10 shell casings from the scene, according to the report.

Earlier, at 6:30 p.m., a man was shot in the 2300 block of Green Street SE.

And at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said they found a man, the third victim, on the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue NE. That shooting occurred on the 4100 block of 13th Street NE.

The two men had injuries not considered life-threatening and were found conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police.

Police have not made any arrests in the shootings.

— Perry Stein

MARYLAND

Man found dead in apartment building

Prince George’s County police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday in the hallway of an apartment building in Suitland.

Police were called around 10:40 a.m. to the apartment in the 3400 block of Parkway Terrace Drive.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the man suffered trauma to his upper body.

— Keith L. Alexander

VIRGINIA

Body discovered in fire at Alexandria home

Alexandria officials are investigating a fatal fire at a townhouse Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the initial block of Arell Court, near the intersection with Duke Street, just after 9 a.m. As firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, they discovered the body of an unidentified victim.

The fire marshal was en route to the building, an Alexandria fire spokeswoman said.

— Keith L. Alexander

THE DISTRICT

Residents near former hospital report odor

Dozens of residents in Northwest Washington near the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center say they have noticed a foul-smelling odor emanating from the facility for more than a week.

Patrick Richardson, a block captain in the Brightwood neighborhood, said he has received dozens of complaints from residents, who reported that the odor has set off the carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. Richardson said many of his neighbors complained of headaches and nausea.

Doug Buchanan, a D.C. fire spokesman, said officials have also received calls and referred questions to the District’s Department of Energy and Environment. Efforts to reach department officials Saturday were unsuccessful.

The 66-acre property is now managed by The Parks at Walter Reed. Two charter schools, the D.C. International School and the Latin American Montessori Bilingual Public Charter School, are located on the property. A spokeswoman for the schools said their buildings and students have not been affected by the smell or gas.

A meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the D.C. International School, where residents are expected to discuss the odor.

— Keith L. Alexander

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news