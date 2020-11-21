Saturday’s hours of sullen and winterlike overcast seemed suited to a day just 30 days from the winter solstice on Dec. 21.
But a 64-degree temperature reading in Washington (and 67 at Dulles International Airport) seemed to mock any fretful fears of impending ice and snow.
Although Saturday seemed to convey a full spectrum of seasonal signals in a single day, Thursday and Friday, taken together, also did a good job of that.
Thursday took us past a meteorological milepost, when the morning temperature in Washington touched the freezing mark for the first time this season.
Not since March 1 (when it was 26) had it been so cold in Washington as 32 degrees.
But Friday seemed to banish frigid imagery by offering an afternoon of blue skies and 60-degree temperatures. Even for those uncertain of the full meaning of the term, it seemed the very symbol of Indian summer.