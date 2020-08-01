The ringed Saturn — closer to Capricorn — is 0.1 magnitude, bright, but noticeably more dim than Jupiter.

Tonight (Aug. 2), the gibbous moon has slipped by the two planets, and the moon becomes full tomorrow (Aug. 3), according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Buckle up for the brightness. Late in the evening, around 11:15 p.m., Mars ascends the eastern heavens in the Pisces constellation. The Red Planet seems bright now at about -1.1 magnitude, bright enough to see from the city, and strengthens to -1.5 magnitude near Aug. 20 and -1.7 magnitude at month’s end, according to the observatory. Since Mars is relatively close to Earth now, by October and November, our neighboring planet will be as bright as Jupiter.

By mid-August, Mars rises near 10:45 p.m. in the east. Around midnight, as Aug. 8 turns into Aug. 9, see Mars and the waning moon reign over the morning heavens. Predawn dog walkers and beachcombers can find Mars high in the south before daybreak.

Mars will see NASA’s (nasa.gov) latest rover Perseverance and its tag-along, drone-size helicopter Ingenuity land in mid-February 2021. They left Earth on July 30.

Earth’s other neighbor, Venus, rises around 3 a.m. in the east, standing at the intersection of the constellations Orion, Taurus and Gemini. The dazzling planet is quite bright at -4.5 magnitude to start August. Find it in the morning heavens before sunrise, in the east. Wake early to catch the last quarter moon’s fingernail sliver passing the dazzling planet Aug. 15 in the Gemini constellation.

Hope for clear skies as the Perseid meteors zip through the night heavens to peak Aug. 11-12, according to astronomer Geoff Chester of the Naval Observatory.

At the peak hours, after midnight Aug. 12, you may be able to see 20 or 30 shooting stars as the last quarter moon rises just after midnight, which could wash a few shooting stars out, Chester said. When you go outside to hunt meteors, avoid streetlights and porch lights, and acclimate your eyes to darkness.

This shower’s parent comet is Swift-Tuttle, discovered in July 1862 by Lewis Swift and Horace P. Tuttle, who became a Naval Observatory astronomer after the Civil War. Tuttle died in 1923 and is buried in an unmarked grave at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church.

When comets swing by our sun, they heat up and leave a dusty trail behind. Earth smacks into these trails, and the dust strikes our atmosphere and burns up. We get treated to meteors.

To find the shooting stars, “just look up,” Chester suggests.

Comet Neowise still faintly graces our evening heavens, but it is below naked-eye visibility in the northwest evening sky, to the left of the Big Dipper. You’ll need a telescope to find it in the constellation Coma Berenices, Chester said.