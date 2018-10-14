FILE - In this undated file photo shows Wendi Winters, reporter for the Capital Gazette. The Capital Gazette reports its former employee Wendi Winters, one of the five employees killed during a mass shooting, will be among five others receiving an Annie Award from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County for her work at the newspaper. (The Baltimore Sun via AP, File) (Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One of the five employees of a Maryland newspaper killed during a mass shooting is set to be honored for her contributions to the local arts community.

The Capital Gazette reports its former employee Wendi Winters will be among five others receiving an Annie Award this week from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County.

Winters is being recognized posthumously for her work at the newspaper. She was a freelance writer and features editor who regularly profiled local artists and highlighted arts events.

Winters and four others were fatally shot in the newsroom in Annapolis on June 28. The man charged in the shooting had a history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists.

