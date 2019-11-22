Sutphin said Morva’s execution more than a decade later brought her no solace. She called the death penalty ineffective and outdated.
The group’s director, Michael Stone, said Sutphin is one of 13 survivors of murder victims endorsing a letter asking lawmakers to end the death penalty. He said there are potential sponsors for an abolition bill in the upcoming General Assembly session.
